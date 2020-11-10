‘Jala Kala’ to benefit over three lakh farmers

VIJAYAWADA

10 November 2020 18:40 IST

Process of drilling borewells free of cost under the scheme begins in State

The State government on Tuesday kick-started the process of digging borewells free of cost across the State under the ‘YSR Jala Kala’ programme. As many as 50 borewells were drilled on the first day till 4 p.m. The exercise began in 162 Assembly constituencies in the State. About one lakh farmers have applied under the scheme.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that more than two lakh borewells would be drilled free of cost for the needy farmers in the State. The scheme would benefit around three lakh farmers and bring an additional five lakh acres into cultivation. Motors and necessary electrical equipment would be supplied free of cost to the farmers, he said, adding, “the government allocated ₹5,000 crore for the scheme.”

Sinking of agriculture borewells was taken up with a view to benefiting small and marginal farmers in the arid and upland areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Feasibility

The process would be taken up based on the feasibility in terms of the level of water table. The farmers can also avail a second chance, in case of a failure to draw water in the first attempt. The government also developed a software application to monitor and implement the programme and applicants would get text messages about the status, said the Minister.

Describing the government as farmer-friendly, the Minister said the scheme was another leap towards making Andhra Pradesh a ‘Rythu Rajyam’.

Sinking of borewells was announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his pre-election padayatra and was a part of his 'Navaratnalu’ poll promise. Though only sinking of borewells was promised during the padayatra, the government decided to supply motors and other equipment also free of cost, he added.

It may be recalled that the programme was formally launched by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conferencing in the last week of September.