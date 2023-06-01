ADVERTISEMENT

Jala Jagarana Deeksha for at Siddheswaram bridge-cum-barrage concludes

June 01, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Krishna River Management Board office should be shifted to Kurnool, demands Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy addressing the agitationists at Mandlem village in Jupadu Bunglow Mandal of Nandyal district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The participants of Jala Jagarana Deeksha launched by the Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) and a host of Rayalaseema rights groups remained awake overnight at the Siddheswaram in Nandyal district. The protesters are demanding the construction of a bridge-cum-barrage at Siddheswaram instead of a proposed wire-stayed bridge to create link between Telagnana and Andhra Pradesh.

The RSSS members led by their president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy held several group discussions on the problems pertaining to the supply and availability of drinking and irrigation water in the region and the possible solutions.

The agitation for the Siddheswaram Barrage was started in 2017 by laying of a foundation stone by 10,000 people from the Rayalaseema region. The Jagarana Deeksha began at 7 p.m. on May 31 night and continued till 9 a.m. on Thursday (June 1).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy demanded that the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office should be shifted to Kurnool first and all the pending projects in the Rayalseema region should be completed at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US