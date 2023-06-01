Jala Jagarana Deeksha for at Siddheswaram bridge-cum-barrage concludes

June 01, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - NANDYAL

The participants of Jala Jagarana Deeksha launched by the Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) and a host of Rayalaseema rights groups remained awake overnight at the Siddheswaram in Nandyal district. The protesters are demanding the construction of a bridge-cum-barrage at Siddheswaram instead of a proposed wire-stayed bridge to create link between Telagnana and Andhra Pradesh.

The RSSS members led by their president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy held several group discussions on the problems pertaining to the supply and availability of drinking and irrigation water in the region and the possible solutions.

The agitation for the Siddheswaram Barrage was started in 2017 by laying of a foundation stone by 10,000 people from the Rayalaseema region. The Jagarana Deeksha began at 7 p.m. on May 31 night and continued till 9 a.m. on Thursday (June 1).

Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy demanded that the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office should be shifted to Kurnool first and all the pending projects in the Rayalseema region should be completed at the earliest.