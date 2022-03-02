Jal Shakti Minister, CM to inspect Polavaram R&R colony on March 4

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect the Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Colony at Indukuru in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on March 4. In a coordination meeting with the police and other officials here on Wednesday, East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Shekhawat would also interact with the displaced families who had been rehabilitated in the Indukuru-1 Colony. Their field visit is aimed at reviewing the R&R works under the Polavaram project. The R&R exercise has been delayed due to various reasons, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, SP M. Raveendranth Babu said that all the security arrangements had been made for the visit.