Jal Shakti Abhiyan targets to improve water table by Sept. 15

Armed with the target of improving groundwater table in the 257 districts identified as drought-prone in the country, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan will work in a mission mode towards mitigating the impact of water crisis.

The abhiyan’s central nodal officer S. Suresh Kumar, who took part in a series of programmes on Thursday in Pulivendula constituency represented by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a video conference along with the Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on the implementation of the programme.

Addressing the officials of the DWMA, RWS, water resources, irrigation, agriculture, micro irrigation, horticulture, Panchayat Raj and education departments, he sought creative and offbeat ideas from them to improve the dwindling groundwater level. “The abhiyan works in a time frame to improve water table by September 15 and the works undertaken will be monitored through satellites and also checked by independent agencies. The major task for the officials is to involve a large number of farmers in the task of recharging groundwater by taking the message across to the community,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

Affected mandals

Under the scheme, Vemula, Vempalli, Simhadripuram, Sambepalli, Rajampeta, Pullampeta, Porumamilla, Penagaluru, Obulavaripalle, Lingala, Koduru, Kamalapuram and Chinnamandem mandals had been found to be having acute water shortage due to depletion of water table and hence chosen for the scheme. Water conservation through check dams, building structures that would allow percolation of rainwater, water harvesting initiatives, renovation of tanks, strengthening the traditional storage systems, largescale plantation of trees, desilting of tank beds would be taken up. The districts would be awarded a rank for implementation of the tasks, Mr. Hari Kiran said.

Later, the officials inspected the stalls arranged by farmers, fertilizer agencies and various departments. A training programme was conducted for farmers and general public.