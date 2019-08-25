Jaitley was an articulate parliamentarian: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of former Union Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha member Arun Jaitley.

In his message, Mr. Reddy said Jaitley was a legal luminary and an articulate parliamentarian, who had made a mark on the political landscape.

In his condolence message, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the services rendered by Jaitley to the nation as a Union Minister and member of the RS were unforgettable, and his death was an irreparable loss to the country.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said Jaitley had done his best to protect the interests of A.P. during bifurcation. He had put the national economy back on track, and his passing away was a jolt to the BJP.

BJP national spokesman and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao tweeted that the nation lost a star who shone as a Minister. He was a feisty leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, a friend of the entire political class and an inspirational figure for youth contemplating to join politics.

Exceptional track record: Pawan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan stated that Jaitley had played an instrumental role in the establishment of special economic zones. His track record as a parliamentarian and as a lawyer was exceptional, he added. Congress State vice-president N. Tulasi Reddy said Jaitley was a brilliant lawyer and a visionary leader who gave his best to the country, and his death was a grave loss.