HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jains take out rally in Vijayawada for protection of shrine in Jharkhand

January 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Members of Jain community took out a rally protesting against the recognition of Sammed Shikharji, a holy shrine for Jains, as an eco-tourism destination, on M.G. Road in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Thousands took part in the procession from Tummalapalli Kalakskhetram to the Collector office.

After the rally, the members of the Vijayawada Jain Sangh submitted representations to the District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector Nupur Shrivastav.

Jain temple president Raju Solanki said that 20 of the 24 tirthankaras attained ‘moksha’ on the Mount Shikharji which was located in Jharkhand State.

Following similar protests across the country, the Central government announced that all the eco-tourism works at Shikharji would be stopped and its sanctity protected.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / jainism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.