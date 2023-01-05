Jains take out rally in Vijayawada for protection of shrine in Jharkhand

January 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of Jain community took out a rally protesting against the recognition of Sammed Shikharji, a holy shrine for Jains, as an eco-tourism destination, on M.G. Road in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Thousands took part in the procession from Tummalapalli Kalakskhetram to the Collector office.

After the rally, the members of the Vijayawada Jain Sangh submitted representations to the District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector Nupur Shrivastav.

Jain temple president Raju Solanki said that 20 of the 24 tirthankaras attained ‘moksha’ on the Mount Shikharji which was located in Jharkhand State.

Following similar protests across the country, the Central government announced that all the eco-tourism works at Shikharji would be stopped and its sanctity protected.