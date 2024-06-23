GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jain Trust, Lions Club organise blood donation camp

Published - June 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

City-based Sri Sambhavnath Rajendra Suri Jain Swetabar Trust, Sri Sambhavanath Jain Parishad and Lions Club of Vijayawada East jointly organised a blood donation camp at Jain temple here on Sunday.

A large number of youth turned up to donate blood at the camp. The speakers, stressing the need for blood donation, said any person in the age group of 18–65 years can donate blood. Youth can donate blood as many as four times a year.

It is necessary to understand that many die due to non-availability of blood. The camp was being organised to spread awareness and help those who need blood for transfusions, they said.

Andhra Pradesh Nursing Homes Association state general secretary Srinivas, trust office-bearers Rajendra Kumar Solanki, Narpat Kumar Banda Mutha, Tejraj Solanki, Sujit Kumar Solanki and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.