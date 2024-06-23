Jain Trust, Lions Club organise blood donation camp

City-based Sri Sambhavnath Rajendra Suri Jain Swetabar Trust, Sri Sambhavanath Jain Parishad and Lions Club of Vijayawada East jointly organised a blood donation camp at Jain temple here on Sunday.

A large number of youth turned up to donate blood at the camp. The speakers, stressing the need for blood donation, said any person in the age group of 18–65 years can donate blood. Youth can donate blood as many as four times a year.

It is necessary to understand that many die due to non-availability of blood. The camp was being organised to spread awareness and help those who need blood for transfusions, they said.

Andhra Pradesh Nursing Homes Association state general secretary Srinivas, trust office-bearers Rajendra Kumar Solanki, Narpat Kumar Banda Mutha, Tejraj Solanki, Sujit Kumar Solanki and others were present.