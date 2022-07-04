Jain guru in Vijayawada for Chaturmasa Deeksha

July 04, 2022 02:49 IST

Jain guru Vaibhav Ratna Vijay reached the city on Sunday and took part in the Chaturmasa Deeksha organized by Sambhavnath Rajender Suri Jain Shwetambara Trust, Vijayawada on Sunday.

Trust president Raju Solanki, and secretary Narendra welcomed the Jain guru who came to the city from Surat on foot. The Jain guru walked through Brahmin Street, BRP Road and RR Apparao Street starting with Ratham Centre.

Vaibhav Ratna Vijay and three other gurus will stay in the city for four months and participate in various religious programmes.