Jail for four in cheating case

Special Judge for CBI cases Gayathri Devi on Friday convicted Peesapati Bhanumurthy, proprietor of Aditya Constructions, Kakinada, his wife Padmavathi, Munukutla Venkata Srirama Rao, R&B works inspector, and his wife Veera Lakshmi of cheating a bank.

While Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi were sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹40,000 each, the other two were sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined ₹15,000 each.

Criminal conspiracy

Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ch. V.S.S. Sai, the then assistant manager of the Union Bank of India, Kakinada, and 14 others to obtain housing loans to the tune of ₹67,43,889 by producing fake documents.