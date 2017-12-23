Andhra Pradesh

Jail for four in cheating case

Special Judge for CBI cases Gayathri Devi on Friday convicted Peesapati Bhanumurthy, proprietor of Aditya Constructions, Kakinada, his wife Padmavathi, Munukutla Venkata Srirama Rao, R&B works inspector, and his wife Veera Lakshmi of cheating a bank.

While Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi were sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹40,000 each, the other two were sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined ₹15,000 each.

Criminal conspiracy

Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ch. V.S.S. Sai, the then assistant manager of the Union Bank of India, Kakinada, and 14 others to obtain housing loans to the tune of ₹67,43,889 by producing fake documents.

