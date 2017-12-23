Jail for four in cheating case

Special Judge for CBI cases Gayathri Devi on Friday convicted Peesapati Bhanumurthy, proprietor of Aditya Constructions, Kakinada, his wife Padmavathi, Munukutla Venkata Srirama Rao, R&B works inspector, and his wife Veera Lakshmi of cheating a bank.
While Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi were sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹40,000 each, the other two were sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined ₹15,000 each.
Criminal conspiracy
Bhanumurthy and Padmavathi entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ch. V.S.S. Sai, the then assistant manager of the Union Bank of India, Kakinada, and 14 others to obtain housing loans to the tune of ₹67,43,889 by producing fake documents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.