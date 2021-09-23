Jaidev and Ajay win AP State Level Open Tennis tourney

GUNTUR

23 September 2021 19:51 IST

S. Jaidev and G. Ajay Kumar defeated Ch. Sai Krishna and N.T. Ram Kumar to win the doubles championship of the AP State Level Open Tennis Tournament 2021 organised by the Krishna District Sports Association.

In the 45-plus doubles, Kumara Swamy and P. Venkateswarlu won against Koteswara Rao and Srinivas. In the 60-plus category, Paul Manohar from Guntur teamed up with CBS Vara Prasad to beat S. Ramakrishna, senior doctor, and Kantha Rao, retired IGP (10-3).

The tourney was sponsored by senior tennis player and managing director of Shanti Nursing Home Ramakrishna

Krishna District Tennis Association president K. Radha Krishna Murthy, Managing director of SAAP N. Prabhakara Reddy gave away prizes to the winners. Y. Ram Kumar, Vice President; Mallikarjuna Rao, executive member, of the Krishna District Tennis Association, and Y. Siva Ramakrishna, tournament director were present.