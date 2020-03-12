Jaggery wash and ID liquor destroyed in Kurnool

Operation SURA, a drive against illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, was conducted on a massive scale on Wednesday.
The excise and police departments have arrested 93 persons, destroyed 8,550 litres of jaggery wash and 5,040 litres of ID liquor. About 1,000 officers took part in the drive.
Apart from that 124 tetra packets, 810.4 litres of ID liquor were also seized by the Excise officials along with two motorbikes.
According to a release from the police, the raids began at 4 a.m. and went on till evening.
One Additional Superintendent of Police, five DSPs. One trainee IPS officer, 20 Circle Inspectors, 60 Sub Inspectors were part of the raiding teams.
31 teams
The raids took place in all the 14 excise station limits in the district. A total of 30 locations were raided with 31 teams, according to the excise officers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.