Jaggery wash and ID liquor destroyed in Kurnool

Operation SURA, a drive against illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, was conducted on a massive scale on Wednesday.

The excise and police departments have arrested 93 persons, destroyed 8,550 litres of jaggery wash and 5,040 litres of ID liquor. About 1,000 officers took part in the drive.

Apart from that 124 tetra packets, 810.4 litres of ID liquor were also seized by the Excise officials along with two motorbikes.

According to a release from the police, the raids began at 4 a.m. and went on till evening.

One Additional Superintendent of Police, five DSPs. One trainee IPS officer, 20 Circle Inspectors, 60 Sub Inspectors were part of the raiding teams.

31 teams

The raids took place in all the 14 excise station limits in the district. A total of 30 locations were raided with 31 teams, according to the excise officers.