Jaggery trading hit at Anakapalle yard

Jaggery farmers have been severely affected due to transactions at the NTR Market Yard at Anakapalle coming to a sudden halt due to the lockdown.

The jaggery season peaks between January and April at the yard. Farmers from neighbouring areas bring around 15,000 lumps every day during this period.

The 21-day lockdown up to April 14 will result in at least three lakh lumps not arriving at the market. “As a result, business worth ₹15 crore is not being transacted during this period,” said senior trader Korukonda Butchiraju.

This not only deprives farmers of hard cash during the peak season, but also affects future prospects.

The delay in harvesting the standing sugarcane will have an impact on quality as sucrose will come down. Quantity will also be hit, he said. As a result, when the market resumes business, the quantity arriving will be much less.

On the other hand, farmers have to continue watering the standing crop.

The Anakapalle yard is one of the major markets for jaggery with a turnover of ₹100 crore.

The decline in trade is also taking a toll on the transport sector, staff working with traders and a good number of daily wage workers in loading and unloading. Around 250 people are affected by the lack of business at the market. The labourers are the worst hit as they are paid on the basis of their work.

Demand picks up

However, with no arrival of fresh stock, traders are offloading their cold storage inventory to meet the demand.

Generally, cold storage stock is traded during the off season from June. With jaggery transport being allowed, demand from Odisha has picked up in the last one week, Mr. Butchiraju said.