Jaggery productionunits raided

A team of the Food Safety authorities on Tuesday collected samples from four jaggery production units along the stretch of Peddapuram and Pattipadu mandals in East Godavari district following reports of indiscriminate use of chemicals.
The team was led by Assistant Food Controller (Kakinada) B. Srinivas and Food Safety Officer Kalyan Chakravarthi. “We have received information that many jaggery production units in the district are using chemicals for removal of impurities. The residue of sulphur in jaggery will lead to health hazard. The samples will be tested at the food laboratory in Hyderabad,” said Mr. Srinivas.
“We will register cases against the owners of the jaggery production units based on the reports from the food laboratory. The raids will continue,” said Mr. Srinivas.
