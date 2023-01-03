Jaggery farmers in Andhra Pradesh eagerly waiting for government’s decision on fixing ₹5,000 as MSP for 100-kg lump

January 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 13,000 jaggery farmers and their families in the limits of the Chittoor and Anakapalli agriculture market yards in Andhra Pradesh are awaiting either the implementation or official announcement on the proposed minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5000 per 100-kg lump of jaggery.

A team led by a Kurnool-based farmer leader and adviser to the AP State Agriculture Marketing and Cooperation B. Brahmananda Reddy had made the MSP proposal after consulting the jaggery farmers and traders in the Anakapalli limits in October last.

A formal representation was also made to the AP Agriculture Marketing Department to consider the proposal.

Technically, jaggery is not a direct agricultural product to officially fix the MSP as it is unrefined natural sugar and one of the products of sugarcane. However, keeping in view the demand for MSP over the last few years, the State government is, for the first time, considering the possibility of implementing MSP for jaggery as well.

“There has been no progress till date on the MSP proposal,” a few jaggery farmers told The Hindu on January 3 (Tuesday).

“It is difficult to take up jaggery production at the current price of ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 per 100-kg lump. We welcome the initiative of fixing ₹5,000 as MSP for jaggery,” said K. Appa Rao, a farmer from Vijayaramarajupeta village of Butchayyapeta mandal in Anakapalli district.

Another farmer, U. Govinda, from Vompolu village of Munagapaka mandal said, “It will be good if the government gives any good news before Sankranti.”

Anakapalli Market Committee Secretary D. Sakuntala said she visited the jaggery production units along with the team and talked to the farmers and traders and collected the details.

The yard gets jaggery lumps from Narsipatnam, Kasimkota, Chodavaram, Madugula, Munagapaka and Anakapalli mandals, she added.

“We have prepared a report and submitted it to Mr. Brahmananda Reddy when he visited our yard in October,” Ms. Sakuntala said.

When contacted, Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said that the Agriculture Marketing Department had responded positively to the proposal. “The government has also directed the officials concerned to send a report on the proposal,” he added.

“We are all working to fix ₹5,000 as MSP for jaggery in the Chittoor and Anakapalli limits. At the same time, we are also working to ensure that traders do not increase the price of jaggery to the consumers in the retail market,” Mr. Reddy said.

He further said that consumption of jaggery had increased after COVID-19 as people started preferring jaggery to sugar. So, it would not be a burden to the State government to implement the MSP, he said.

“Anakapalli is a larger area when compared with Chittoor in jaggery production and business. The proposal will benefit nearly 13,000 farmers and their families in both the places,” Mr. Reddy added.