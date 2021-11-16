Jaggaiahpeta municipal polls see 78% voter turnout

Counting of votes to be taken up tomorrow

The polling for municipality elections for Jaggaiahpeta and Kondapalli municipalities was conducted peacefully with a turnout of 78% and 67% respectively in the district on Tuesday.

According to the officials, out of 57,543 voters in Kondapalli, 38,435 (66.79%) cast their vote. In Jaggaiahpeta, 33,508 (78.45%) of 42,715 voters cast their vote.

Counting of the votes will be conducted on Wednesday at SGS College in Jaggaiahpeta and District ZP Girls High School in Kondapalli.

Meanwhile, elections to three ZPTCs and seven MPTCs will be held in the district on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Nivas, the polling will be conducted for ZPTCs of Visannapeta, G. Konduru and Pedana and MPTCs of villages in Nagayalanka, Mudinepalli, Gannavaram, Penugranchipolu, Nuzvid and Gannavaram mandals.

West Godavari

Polling was peaceful in one ward in Eluru Municipal Corporation and for ward 23 in Kovvur Municipality in West Godavari district. Voters turned up in good numbers at Akiveedu Nagar Panchayat.

Of the 26,285 voters in Akiveedu Nagar Panchayat, 20,959 votes were polled, with the turnout standing at 79.74% as of 5 p.m., officials said. In ward 45 of Eluru Municipal Corporation, 2,157 voters exercised their franchise out of 3,594 votes. The polling percentage was 60.02.

As many as 943 out of 1,413 voters cast their votes in ward 23 in Kovvur Municipality in the district. Polling officials said that 66.74% turnout was recorded in the ward.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma has said that 303 police personnel were deployed for peaceful polling in 63 booths in Penugonda mandal, where ZPTC elections were scheduled on Tuesday.

Guntur

In Guntur, polling for the local body elections of Dachepalli, Gurazala and the 6th ward in the Guntur Municipal Corporation ended peacefully.

Dachepalli witnessed 67.17% voting and Gurazala 71.93%. Polling began on a brisk note with 51.41% voters casting their vote by 1 p.m.. The polling percentage increased to 61.13 by 3 p.m. and 65.82 at 5 p.m. at Dachepalli.

In Guntur, however, the byelections held in the 6th ward saw a low voter turnout of 39.73%.

Collector Vivek Yadav inspected the polling process at PVK and KPR Junior Colleges at Gurazala and Dachepalli. Mr. Yadav also inspected the poll process at Government Junior College at Karempudi.

Every polling station was equipped with web-casting facility and live streaming. The voting arrangements were in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission and the process was monitored by route officers, sector officers, POs, APOs, he said.