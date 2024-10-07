Jagan’s visit to Punganur cancelled due to a ‘changed scenario’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s planned visit to Punganur on October 9 has been cancelled due to “a changed scenario.”

Initially, the purpose of the visit was to console a grieving Muslim family which had lost its minor daughter in a tragic kidnapping and murder case. However, two days before the former Chief Minister’s visit, the Chittoor police had arrested three accused involved in the crime.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha along with Ministers Mandipalle Ramprasad Reddy and NMD Farooq visited the family on Sunday (October 6, 2024), assuring them of all support. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also spoke with the victim’s father over the phone. The parents of the victim had denied rumours that the police and the State government were not serious in the case. The couple said top officials, including the SP and the Collector, visited them immediately, assuring them of all efforts to trace the girl.

Between September 29 night, when the girl was reported missing, and the morning of October 6, when three accused were apprehended, as many as 12 police teams were deployed in and around Punganur town under the supervision of four Deputy SPs. The police also verified over 2,800 calls in the process of zeroing in on the accused.

This development is said to have prompted the senior YSRCP leaders in Chittoor district to go for the “cancellation” of Mr. Jagan’s visit. Earlier, the YSRCP chief had cancelled his visit to Tirumala amid controversies surrounding the ‘Laddu Prasadam’ and declaration of faith for darshan at the hill shrine.

Meanwhile, Punganur legislator Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Monday observed that the police had acted swiftly and arrested the accused only after the visit of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Punganur was announced. He demanded that the culprits in the murder of the girl child be prosecuted and convicted promptly.

