Jagan’s two-day visit to flood-hit areas begins today

Authorities inspecting the damaged Annamayya reservoir at Rajampeta in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

01 December 2021 23:48 IST

He will cover the affected parts in Chittoor and Kadapa districts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the flood-affected areas in the Tirupati division of Chittoor district and Rajampeta division of Kadapa district on December 2 and 3.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will arrive at the Kadapa airport at 10.15 a.m. on Thursday. He will board a helicopter to reach Mandapalle village, near Rajampeta. He would visit the flood-affected areas in Mandapalle and Pulaputtur villages.

At 1.30 p.m., the Chief Minister will taken an aerial view of the damaged Annamayya reservoir site. He will return to Mandapalle at 2.45 p.m. and hold a review meeting with the officials.

At 3.05 p.m., the Chief Minister will leave for Tirupati by a helicopter, where he will inspect the flood-hit villages of Vedallacheruvu and the village tank in Renigunta mandal, before inspecting the affected areas near Papanaidupeta in Yerpedu mandal.

The Chief Minister’s itinerary included a visit to the damaged culvert on the Pudi road, and the areas in Tirupati rural mandal.

In the evening, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct a meeting with the elected representatives and officials at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will resume his visit to the flooded areas in Tirupati, including Krishna Nagar, Auto Nagar, and Muthyalareddi Palle.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Nellore district by a helicopter to inspect the damaged crops at Devarapalem in Nellore rural mandal and Buchireddipalem mandal.

In Nellore city, he will interact with the affected families. At 3.30 p.m., Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will return to the Tirupati airport and leave for Gannavaram by flight.