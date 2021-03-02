‘Jagan’s schemes will ensure win for YSRCP ’

The ruling YSR Congress Party is banking on a slew of welfare schemes rolled out by the State government in order to win the Bobbili municipal elections.

Party cadres are going around the town explaining to people the benefits offered under schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, Jagananna Kanuka, Jagananna Divena, doorstep delivery of ration, and others.

YSRCP Bobbili Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu said that the people were eager to show their gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by voting in favour of YSRCP in the municipal elections.

“We are sure of winning almost all 31 wards in the municipality and we will develop Bobbili town at par with cities. Improvement of basic civic infrastructure on the outskirts and laying of new roads in all colonies and improvement of water supply to all wards are on our agenda,” he told reporters.

YSRCP leaders Sambangi Srikanth, Inti Gopala Rao and S. Krishnamurthy participated in the campaign.