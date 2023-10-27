HamberMenu
Jagan’s rule will continue for next 25 years, says Vijayasai Reddy

He participates in the ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ along with TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy

October 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
MP V. Vijayasai Reddy waves to the crowd during the YSR Congress Party’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ in Tirupati on Friday.

MP V. Vijayasai Reddy waves to the crowd during the YSR Congress Party’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue to rule the State as the Chief Minister for the next 25 years, says Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy.

The party’s regional coordinator for South Coastal Andhra districts participated in the ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ along with TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy here on Friday.

Mr. Reddy said that the party would comfortably sail through, thanks to the solid backing of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities. “The government has done a lot for the deprived communities during the last four-and-a-half years, and the people of the State are well aware of the same,” he asserted.

He likened the Jagan regime to a ‘social revolution’ and said that the administrative reforms ushered during the current dispensation have benefitted the weaker sections. “People are eager to see Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister for the second time”, he said.

Lashing out at the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Vijayasai Reddy said the TDP rule had done precious little for the welfare of weaker sections, let alone for the State. “The 14 years of rule of Naidu as Chief Minister faded from people’s memory with the vibrant governance offered by Jagan,” he quipped.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

