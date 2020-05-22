Jagan’s rule riddled with failures, alleges opposition

SRIKAKULAM

22 May 2020 23:40 IST

YSRCP gearing up to celebrate first anniversary of coming to power

Opposition parties took aim at the ruling YSR Congress Party ahead of its completion of one year in office, by holding agitations against a recent hike in electricity tariff.

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, former Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi and TDP Srikakulam district president G. Sirisha headed a protest, alleging that the government was imposing a heavy financial burden on the people with the hike in electricity tariff.

“The government has no moral right to celebrate its first anniversary of coming to power as its rule has been riddled with failures,” the leaders alleged.

BJP Srikakulam district president Attada Ravi Babji, the party senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Pydi Venugopalam and others used digital platforms to register their protest over hike in electricity charges.

“All the leaders and cadres displayed placards in their homes and circulated the party’s stand on the hike in electricity tariff through social media platforms. We are also strongly opposing the sale of government lands as it is not the way to generate income for the exchequer,” said Mr. Ravi Babji.

CPI(M) district secretary Bhaviri Krishna Murthy and CPI district secretary Sanapala Narasimhulu alleged that over 100% increase in electricity charges came as a real shock to the people when they were all reeling in distress due to the prolonged lockdown and resulting loss of livelihood.

“The YSRCP has no moral right to celebrate one year of its rule as it has created a mess of the administration. All of its decisions, including shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam, have failed to evoke a positive response,” said Mr. Narasimhulu.

Minister responds

Lashing out at the Opposition parties, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas claimed that they were unable to come to terms with the effective administration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “In spite of all financial difficulties, the government was able to introduce 40 new schemes. That is why all sections of the society are in a jubilant mood. They will actively participate in the celebrations of the one-year anniversary on Saturday. All the party leaders and activists will hoist YSRCP flags in their respective villages and towns to highlight the achievements of the government,” said Mr. Krishnadas.