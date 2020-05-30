Jagan’s rule autocratic, says APCC chief

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s one-year functioning was like a single man’s autocratic rule and nowhere democratic principles of governance prevailed with several of his decisions getting overturned by the courts, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath.

“What happened to the Special Category Status, for which Mr. Jagan had campaigned vociferously before elections?” he questioned. Stating that the YSRCP had stopped stalking about it now, he wanted to know if the Chief Minister had a secret understanding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. “Were there some conditions put for getting financial packages under the Special Category Status provisions?” Mr. Sailajanath asked.

‘Unconstitutional methods’

Right from his decision to remove State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, which the A.P. High Court had overturned, to the colours on government buildings, the government had been functioning against the constitutional provisions and the government officers were doing the rounds of the courts on several issues, the APCC chief said at a press conference here on Saturday. He also took objection to the government ‘lowering the dignity of the Governor’s office by wrongly getting an ordinance issued through him’.

“Do you call it ‘suparipalana’ (good administration) if the government goes for external loans of ₹87,000 core in just one year and and harps on running the State welfare schemes by selling public/government lands?” the Congress leader asked.

The welfare schemes which the Chief Minister tom-tommed at every meeting were designed by the Congress party and had been renamed by the Y.S. Jagan government, he alleged.

Even the decentralisation of the capital city was overturning his own decision to support Amaravati as capital during the TDP rule in 2014, he observed.