Jagan’s role in Adani bribery scandal: AP CM Naidu says he would study and act on it

Former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged complicity in the bribery scandal involving the renewable energy projects secured by Adani Group figured in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the last day of its budget session on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Reacting to the charges faced by his predecessor, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said the State’s reputation had been damaged and it was painful to have brand AP suffer a dent on the global stage.

He said the government was looking into the issue and would do the needful after duly studying it while insisting that governments should be accountable to the people and such incidents (of bribery) would not repeat only when necessary action was taken against.

Watch: U.S. indictment: Adani’s legal storm explained

The CM further said he would look into the chargesheet filed by the federal prosecutors in New York against Gautam Adani and others and get back with what the government was supposed to do.

Earlier, MLAs P. Vishnu Kumar Raju (BJP) said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy became a ‘global leader in scams’ and recalled how the YSR Congress Party Government had sold its 10.40% share in the Gangavaram port to a business conglomerate (Adani Group) for just ₹651 crore against its real value of at least ₹1500 crore.

TDP MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Kalava Srinivasulu and Vasantha Krishna Prasad said it was sad that AP has a CM like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and an inquiry should be ordered.

BJP’s C. Adinarayana Reddy demanded that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be summoned to seek answers.

