Jagan’s reshuffling exercise aimed at winning a second term, says Prathipadu MLA

February 07, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Prathipadu YSRCP MLA Parvatha Purnachandra Prasad said that the sole intention behind the reshuffling of sitting MLAs by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is to bring the party to power for the second time in the State. 

Speaking to the media, here on Wednesday, he said that the CM is conducting this exercise for the benefit of the party, not out of personal vendetta. “The acts of Jagan are always in the interests of the party, he wants his welfare schemes to be continued so that the poor in the State are not abandoned, and this is why he is eyeing a second term,” he said.  

When asked whether the YSRCP MLAs who are reportedly jumping ship to other parties should be denied a seat by the party, he said he was unaware of their intentions and would personally want them to remain loyal to the party and Jagan.

