Jagan’s recipe for better administration: a cup of coffee

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is dispensing gyan and proferring some tips for better human relations for more positive administrative outcomes. Here’s how. After suggesting to bureaucrats to receive their visitors with a broad smile, he has now asked District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to meet every Tuesday over a cup of coffee to address issues relating to land disputes. “The proposals sent by Prakasam District Collector and SP were impressive. Other officials can follow a similar practice, he said.

At a review meeting on Spandana Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said better coordination can be expected if the officials meet at regular intervals, which ultimately helps in resolving lands disputes. The programme may be called as “coffee together.” District Collectors and SPs should exchange details of disputed lands and discuss possible solutions. Later, the list should percolate to Tehisldars by Wednesday. The concerned Tehsildar, Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Surveyor, Revenue Inspector and Village Revenue Officer (VRO) would have to focus on addressing the land disputes figured in the list. At many places, land disputes have become a law and order (L&O) problem, he said, adding, “ I am reiterating. There should not be any room for corruption in the process.”

Common complaint

It may be recalled that at the first Collectors’ Conference immediately after taking charge, Mr. Jagan said the most common complaint is that Collectors are not available and accessible at their offices. “Leave no space for such complaints. Conduct Spandana grievance day every Monday. Receive the visitors with a broad smile. It makes a lot of difference,” he said then.

Referring to petitions submitted at the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan suggested the district collectors create a mechanism to cope up with the increasing workload. Petitions should be rejected, if any, after a thorough examination by district collectors, he said.

“Rejections should not be at the whims and fancies of the officials. It has come to the notice of the government that people were waiting in long queues at many places to submit their petitions. To tide over the problem, officials can give written receipts at the counter and upload the same onto computers later,” he suggested.

Many petitions were regarding Housing, which is one of the prestigious programmes of the government. The village Volunteers should play a major role in identifying the beneficiaries. “The government would allocate 25 lakh houses to the beneficiaries by Ugadi,” the CM assured.

