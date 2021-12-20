Jagan’s prohibition promise now a far cry, says Jawahar

Vijayawada

20 December 2021 00:26 IST

‘YSRCP government treating Excise as main source of revenue’

TDP leader and former Excise Minister K.S. Jawahar has accused the State government of playing “dangerous games” with the health and lives of the people by adopting “illogical policies regarding manufacturing and sale of liquor.”

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Jawahar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to power by promising total prohibition if voted to power.

But the YSRCP government was treating Excise as the main source of revenue. Initially, the government increased liquor rates on the pretext that it would discourage drunkards, he said. “Now, it is bent on reducing the rates to boost sales and revenue,” he added.

The opportunistic policies of the Chief Minister were exposed with frequent changes in his stand on liquor sales, he charged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made tall claims on prohibition in a phased manner and increased the rates of liquor gradually, Mr. Jawahar said.

Terming as unfortunate the government’s calculation of earning ₹10 crore per hour, ₹245 crore per day and ₹7,600 crore per month out of liquor sales, Mr. Jawahar said the “quality brands” that were available during the TDP regime were being brought into State again.

Why were they not allowed in the first place by the YSRCP government, he sought to know.

With a change in the policy, the YSRCP government was, in a way, accepting that the previous government’s policy was good.

“It is now clear that prohibition is beyond the capability of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.