Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s presence peps up ‘Sankranti sambaralu’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking part in ‘Sankranthi sambaralu’ at Gudiwada in Krishna district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy taking part in ‘Sankranthi sambaralu’ at Gudiwada in Krishna district on Tuesday.  

more-in

Chief Minister flags off three-day bull race

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday flagged off three-day bull race as a part of ‘Sankranti sambaralu’ on the outskirts of Gudivada in Krishna district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent about an hour with the people by distributing them traditional fruit (Bhogipallu). He enquired about the bull race in which the animals pull the weight for a certain distance to register victory.

The traditional race is being organised in three categories of weight under the aegis of Civil Supplies Minister and Gudivda MLA Kodali Nani.

The Chief Minister did not address the gathering. He simply wished the senior YSRCP leaders and public representatives, including Endowment Minister V. Srinivas and Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry during the celebrations.

Hundreds of locals in traditional attire turned up to celebrate the festival in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ‘sambaralu’ will continue till Thursday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 7:48:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jagans-presence-peps-up-sankranti-sambaralu/article30568124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY