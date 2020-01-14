Jagan’s presence peps up ‘Sankranti sambaralu’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday flagged off three-day bull race as a part of ‘Sankranti sambaralu’ on the outskirts of Gudivada in Krishna district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent about an hour with the people by distributing them traditional fruit (Bhogipallu). He enquired about the bull race in which the animals pull the weight for a certain distance to register victory.

The traditional race is being organised in three categories of weight under the aegis of Civil Supplies Minister and Gudivda MLA Kodali Nani.

The Chief Minister did not address the gathering. He simply wished the senior YSRCP leaders and public representatives, including Endowment Minister V. Srinivas and Machilipatnam MP V. Balashowry during the celebrations.

Hundreds of locals in traditional attire turned up to celebrate the festival in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ‘sambaralu’ will continue till Thursday.