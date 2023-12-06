ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan’s poor response to Cyclone Michaung reeks of antipathy towards farmers: TDP

December 06, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The TDP said Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poor response to the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung reeked of antipathy towards the farmers. 

In a press release, it (TDP) observed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were boasting of the government’s ‘achievements’ and it’s social welfare initiatives even as the farmers reeled under the impact of Michaung. 

There were two casualties in Rajanagaram village of East Godavari district and one in Kadapa and widespread property damages in the coastal districts. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Houses in the newly inaugurated  Jagananna Colony at Peddapuram were submerged and there was extensive flooding in Kakinada Assembly constituency. The Eluru and Kothapet government hospitals were inundated by rain water. 

The TDP said it was a matter of serious concern that under these dire circumstances, elected representatives of YSRCP were preoccupied with eulogizing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of tackling the fallout of Michaung. 

The government’s focus on vote bank politics at this juncture was disappointing and worrisome, the opposition party noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US