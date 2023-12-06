HamberMenu
Jagan’s poor response to Cyclone Michaung reeks of antipathy towards farmers: TDP

December 06, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The TDP said Chief Minister Y.S.  Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poor response to the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung reeked of antipathy towards the farmers. 

In a press release, it (TDP) observed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were boasting of the government’s ‘achievements’ and it’s social welfare initiatives even as the farmers reeled under the impact of Michaung. 

There were two casualties in Rajanagaram village of East Godavari district and one in Kadapa and widespread property damages in the coastal districts. 

Houses in the newly inaugurated  Jagananna Colony at Peddapuram were submerged and there was extensive flooding in Kakinada Assembly constituency. The Eluru and Kothapet government hospitals were inundated by rain water. 

The TDP said it was a matter of serious concern that under these dire circumstances, elected representatives of YSRCP were preoccupied with eulogizing Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instead of tackling the fallout of Michaung. 

The government’s focus on vote bank politics at this juncture was disappointing and worrisome, the opposition party noted.

