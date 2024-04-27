ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan’s ‘Okka chance over’, says Nandamuri Balakrishna

April 27, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - NELLORE

“His period of experimentation is over and now it is time for people to take back the chance,” he said.

The Hindu Bureau

Nandamuri Balakrishna and TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy greet the crowd during a road show in Kandukur constituency of Nellore district on Friday.

Film star and Hindupur Assembly Constituency candidate Nandamuri Balakrishna has said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking mandate once again, after failing to win the people’s confidence with his ‘tyrannical’ rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting at Kandukur along with TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA candidate Inturi Nageswara Rao on Friday, he said Jagan’s ‘Okka chance’ slogan catapulted him to power. “His period of experimentation is over and now it is time for people to take back the chance,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishna recalled that the five-year regime clamped down the agitation by Amaravati farmers, crushed the State’s capital dream, brought cheap liquor after promising prohibition and created havoc in every section of society.

In the same vein, he recalled his father and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao as a provider of food, shelter, livelihood and respectable living avenues for the poor and middle classes. He also pointed out that the Backward Classes, Scheduled Classes/Tribes and minorities felt safe during the TDP regime and were exposed to attacks in the current government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He appealed to the voters of Nellore to shower their blessings on Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and TDP Assembly candidates for their bright future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US