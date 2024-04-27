Jagan’s ‘Okka chance over’, says Nandamuri Balakrishna

April 27, 2024 04:59 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - NELLORE

Film star and Hindupur Assembly Constituency candidate Nandamuri Balakrishna has said Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking mandate once again, after failing to win the people’s confidence with his ‘tyrannical’ rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Kandukur along with TDP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA candidate Inturi Nageswara Rao on Friday, he said Jagan’s ‘Okka chance’ slogan catapulted him to power. “His period of experimentation is over and now it is time for people to take back the chance,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishna recalled that the five-year regime clamped down the agitation by Amaravati farmers, crushed the State’s capital dream, brought cheap liquor after promising prohibition and created havoc in every section of society.

In the same vein, he recalled his father and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao as a provider of food, shelter, livelihood and respectable living avenues for the poor and middle classes. He also pointed out that the Backward Classes, Scheduled Classes/Tribes and minorities felt safe during the TDP regime and were exposed to attacks in the current government.

He appealed to the voters of Nellore to shower their blessings on Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and TDP Assembly candidates for their bright future.