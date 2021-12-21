Jagan’s nod sought for cockfights, bull races

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to grant five-day permanent permission for conducting cockfights and bull races in the Godavari region during Sankranti and Ugadi celebrations.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Padmanabham stated that the cockfights and bull races are not as dangerous compared to Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu festival.

“Since 1978, police authorities have allowed the conduct of cockfights and bull races officially during the Sankranti and Ugadi festivals. In recent years, the permission is being granted at the eleventh hour for these events,” Mr. Padmanabham said.

“Putting people behind bars during the festival is not a good initiative. A permanent guideline permitting the conduct of cockfights and bull races for the five days will enable people to celebrate the festivals in a grand manner,” Mr. Padmanabham said.