Jagan’s misrule posing more threat than coronavirus: Naidu

‘All systems and constitutional institutions have been affected’

The “misrule” of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is posing a far more dangerous threat than coronavirus, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.

Addressing the party’s Members of Parliament, MLAs, and parliamentary and Assembly in-charges on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government caused more damage to the State than the one caused by bifurcation of the State.

“All systems and constitutional institutions have come under attack. The TDP leaders are being persecuted with fabricated cases and false arrests,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Post bifurcation, the residual State of Andhra Pradesh had very limited resources at its disposal, but the TDP government had raised the hopes of the people on the future of the State, Mr. Naidu said.

“There was ₹22,000 crore deficit budget. But the TDP government had taken up welfare and developmental activities equally. Prices were under control. There were no new taxes. TIDCO houses were built for the poor,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Our government had spent ₹64,000 crore on irrigation projects and completed 71% works on the Polavaram project. It had taken up development of Amaravati,” Mr. Naidu said, and alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to control prices, increased existing taxes, and imposed new taxes on garbage and toilets.

“While the TDP considers society as a temple and the poor as gods, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been looting society and considering the poor as easy prey. Nobody is safe,” Mr. Naidu observed, and cited as examples the booking of “false cases” against party leaders K. Atchannaidu and P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju.