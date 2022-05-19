Jagan’s ineptitude has pushed the State into a debt trap, alleges Naidu

‘YSRCP leaders are facing the wrath of people during their public outreach programme’

The YSRCP legislators and Members of Parliament are now dreading to visit the houses of the very people who elected them following stiff resistance from them, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a public meeting as part of the party’s ‘Badude Badudu’ programme here on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu predicted early elections to the Assembly as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was “unable to administer the State properly.”

“Initially, the ruling party coined its programme as ‘Gadapa Gadapaki YSRCP’, but later changed it to ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabbhutvam’. Now, unable to face the wrath of the people, it propose to undertake a bus yatra in all the Assembly constituencies. Ultimately, the YSRCP leaders will just be roaming about, having lost their connection with the people,” Mr. Naidu said.

Interacting with people while going in a rally later, Mr. Naidu expressed happiness at the large turnout of people.

Accusing the Chief Minister of lacking in administrative skills, the TDP president said the State had been pushed into a debt trap as a consequence.

“There is no security for women in the State as is evident from the series of atrocities on them,” he said.

“Due to lack of investments, industrialisation has taken a back seat. About 40 lakh construction workers have lost their jobs. I had created lakhs of IT jobs, which brought lakhs of crores of income to the State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy says he has given volunteers jobs in village secretariats, which has only result in expenditure,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP president demanded an answer from the State government for not completing projects such as Gundrevula, RDS and Vedavathi, and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. Many tenant farmers had committed suicide in the State with no support from the government, he alleged.

Mr. Naidu later held a roadshow at Pattikonda and Dhone.