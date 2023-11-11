Ministers shower praise on CM Jagan at YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra

November 11, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Parvatipuram in Manyam district, Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district, and Thamballapalle in Annamayya district on Friday.

At Thamballapalle, Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dedication to improving people’s lives was paying desired results. Mr. Jagan appointed women as chairpersons of corporations. “He made me a Cabinet minister, and under his leadership, all women can find several opportunities,” she said, and asked the women voters to support the party for their families’ betterment.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Merugu Nagarjuna, and MP Nandigama Suresh, along with Thamballapalle MLA Peddireddi Dwarakanatha Reddy and others spoke.

At Parvathipuram, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao said that the Chief Minister was narrowing the gap between rich and the poor. Many asked what was the substantial investment in the education of schoolchildren by the YSRCP government. Our focus is on fostering the State’s growth by empowering the backbone of our society — our children. Mr. Jagan envisions investing in our children, ensuring that the financial constraints of parents do not hinder their children’s opportunities, he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Budi Muthayala Naidu and Peedika Rajanna Dora, Education Minister and Regional Coordinator Botsa Satyanarayana, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, and Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao and others spoke.

Mr. Dora underscored that Mr. Jagan deserved all credit for implementing revolutionary measures in education, health, and agriculture. He urged people to recognise the stark contrast between the YSRCP and previous TDP governments, noting that in the past, progress often required bribery, whereas today, services are conveniently delivered to homes.

At Pedakurapadu, Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani said that Mr. Jagan brought revolutionary changes in both Health and Education sectors. Social empowerment hinged on the growth of weaker sections within a society. The State witnessed transformative advancements in education and healthcare. Mr. Jagan’s initiatives, including the introduction of Family Doctor, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, Aarogyasri, and Arogya Asara schemes, which collectively aim to provide health assurance for everyone, she said.

AP Electronic Media Adviser and actor Ali said that Mr. Jagan’s heart beats for the underprivileged and minorities. The comprehensive development of all sectors in the State was possible under Mr. Jagan’s leadership, and the Chief Minister had a visionary commitment to uplifting underprivileged children through English-medium education, he said.

MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu, Nandigama Suresh, Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Sk Mohammad Mustafa, along with local MLA Namburu Sankara Rao, party district president Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy and others spoke.