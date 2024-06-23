Jagan’s government ruined A.P. in all aspects: Kala Venkata Rao

Cheepurupalli MLA Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday said the YSRCP government ruined Andhra Pradesh in all aspects with its destructive policies and poor administration over the past five years. Mr. Venkata Rao was given a rousing reception by local leaders in Cheepurupalli on his first visit to the town after the election. Speaking to media persons, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would put the State back on track as he has a lot of experience in administration. Mr. Venkata Rao said he would prioritise the development of the constituency by focussing on irrigation and industries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.