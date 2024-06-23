GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan’s government ruined A.P. in all aspects: Kala Venkata Rao

Updated - June 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:15 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials offering a bouquet to MLA Kala Venkata Rao in Cheepurpalli on Sunday.

Cheepurupalli MLA Kala Venkata Rao on Sunday said the YSRCP government ruined Andhra Pradesh in all aspects with its destructive policies and poor administration over the past five years. Mr. Venkata Rao was given a rousing reception by local leaders in Cheepurupalli on his first visit to the town after the election. Speaking to media persons, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would put the State back on track as he has a lot of experience in administration. Mr. Venkata Rao said he would prioritise the development of the constituency by focussing on irrigation and industries.

