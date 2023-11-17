Jagan’s governance exemplary: Speaker Thammineni 

November 17, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam commended Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his “dedication to the welfare of all communities and for the trailblazing manner in which he implemented a host of welfare schemes for the BCs, SCs, STs and minority communities“.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday, Mr. Seetharam termed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance an exemplary model for the nation and emphasised its transformative impact on the Backward Classes.

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu said the Chief Minister achieved a phenomenal result in improving the well-being of the poor and schemes such as Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Aasara, Arogya Suraksha and Nadu-Nedu yielded good results.

MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLAs Kambala Jogulu, Sambangi Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu, Botcha Appala Narasaiah, Dharmana Krishnadas and V. Kalavathi were among the leaders who took part in the event.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said during the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Kothapet in Ambedkar Konaseema district that the Rythu Bharosa Kendras, volunteer system, village secretariats and the family doctor concept were proof of Mr. Jagan’s excellent governance.

Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said the Chief Minister opened up a whole lot of avenues for the socio-economic development of the BCs, SCs, STs and minority communities through various schemes.

MP Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Ch. Venugopala Krishna, MLAs Pinipe Viswaroop and K. Kannababu and other leaders were present.

