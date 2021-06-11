Jagan’s Delhi visit a publicity stunt: Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA

11 June 2021 22:52 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to New Delhi was only to protect his interests than for development of the State, TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged on Friday .

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu also alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy kowtowed to the Central government fearing that his bail in several cases would be cancelled any moment.

“It is a mere publicity stunt. The YSRCP had said that it would take on the BJP if people gave it 25 MPs. Even after two years, there was no action plan to achieve special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“Where is the need for the government to hide the details of the Chief Minister’s discussions with the Union Ministers and other national leaders? Why is the government not disclosing the details of the memoranda submitted to the Central Government? he asked.

The former Finance Minister expressed concern over the government’s attempts to raise ₹5,000 crore as loan by mortgaging government buildings and prime lands in the State, which included the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, tahsildar offices, and assets of over 15 departments, to the APSDC.