Jagan’s claims at Siddham meeting are blatant lies, says Atchannaidu

March 10, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu termed the claims made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the ‘Siddham’ public meeting in Bapatla district on March 10 (Sunday) about the fulfillment of his promises as ‘blatant lies’.

“The Chief Minister has failed to deliver 85% of the promises made to the people in the run-up of the 2019 elections,” claimed Mr. Atchannaidu in a release.

The TDP leader said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated 15% of the budget to welfare, while the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his tenure, had allocated 19% for the purpose.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is bent on looting the State. People have lost confidence in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” he alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu slammed the YSRCP government for ‘reneging on’ its commitment to implement the total prohibition of liquor. “The sale of substandard liquor allegedly caused the death of around 30,000 persons. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and increase the salaries of Anganwadi workers. Power tariffs were jacked up and the free sand policy was done away with,” he said.

Schemes such as Amma Vodiand Rythu Bharosa were not implemented as per the commitment given and a sum of ₹12,000 crore to be devolved to panchayats and municipalities were diverted. Besides, SC, ST, BC and minority sub-plan funds amounting to ₹1 lakh crore were misappropriated, the TDP leader alleged.