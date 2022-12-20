Jagan’s birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner, says Panchakarla Ramesh Babu

December 20, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu

Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner throughout the district with programmes benefitting the environment, the poor and the needy.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Monday, Mr. Ramesh Babu said that a massive plantation programme will be organised in all the Assembly constituencies on December 20 and a mega blood donation camp will be organised on the occasion of Jagan’s birthday on December 21. The YSRCP leader invited the youth and others to participate in the celebrations.

