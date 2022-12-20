Jagan’s birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner, says Panchakarla Ramesh Babu

December 20, 2022 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

YSR Congress Party Visakhapatnam district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday will be celebrated in a grand manner throughout the district with programmes benefitting the environment, the poor and the needy.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Monday, Mr. Ramesh Babu said that a massive plantation programme will be organised in all the Assembly constituencies on December 20 and a mega blood donation camp will be organised on the occasion of Jagan’s birthday on December 21. The YSRCP leader invited the youth and others to participate in the celebrations.