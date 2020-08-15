Jagannana Colonies will be built soon, says Kodali

SRIKAKULAM

15 August 2020 23:12 IST

‘8.28 lakh families given extra ration to tide over COVID crisis’

Minister for Civil Supplies and In-charge of Srikakulam district Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) on Saturday said that the government would construct 1,099 Jagananna Colonies and provide shelter for 61,730 families soon. The government had acquired private land also for distribution of house sites where houses would be constructed under this programme.

He hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at the Arts College Ground here and inspected the parade.

He said the government ensured direct supply of rice and other commodities to beneficiaries. “It has been supplying additional ration in view of COVID-19 impact benefiting 8.28 lakh families since April. We are providing ration cards within 16 days for applicants,” he said.

“As many as 1,248 schools will get a new look under the Nadu-Nedu programme for which ₹292.44 crore was released. Jagananna Gorumudda scheme will help two lakh students get nutritious food at school,” the Minister said.

He hoped that farmers would benefit from the modernisation of Narayanpur project with an estimated outlay of ₹138 crore.

The Minister accompanied by Minister for Fisheries and Dairy Development Sidiri Appala Raju and Collector J. Nivas visited the stalls arranged in the ground.

They distributed certificates to outstanding employees and representatives of various organisations. Later, cultural programmes enthralled the audience.