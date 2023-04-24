HamberMenu
Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu completes survey of 1 crore households in 15 days, says YSRCP

YSRCP’s effort is to focus on areas where the opposition is believed to be traditionally strong, without any discrimination of religion, caste and community, says Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy

April 24, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
At the end of the mega survey, it will be clear that Mr. Jagan Reddy is the only person whom the people of Andhra Pradesh can trust for their well-being and for the bright future of their children, says Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy

The Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (JMB) programme covered over one crore households in just the first 15 days of the mega survey, according to a statement from the YSRCP on Monday.

“More than 79 lakh missed calls have been received in support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government”Vellampalli SrinivasVijayawada West MLA

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas said, “The results of the mega survey reflect the public’s opinion. In just 15 days, one crore families participated in the campaign. More than 79 lakh missed calls have been received in support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government.” 

Meanwhile, Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy stated that YSRCP aims to survey 100% all 1.65 crore families in the State. 

“YSRCP’s effort is to focus on areas where the opposition is believed to be traditionally strong, without any discrimination of religion, caste and community. The kind of trust that people have in the Chief Minister cannot be described in words,” he added.

Giving his feedback on the programme, AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, “CM Jagan is a public leader who has cemented his name for reliability and has ushered in the welfare era. The recent ratings of a national TV channel that YSRCP will win with an overwhelming majority in the upcoming elections are proof of that.” 

“People will come out in large numbers to bless Mr. Jagan Reddy’s government as they have fulfilled all promises. At the end of the mega survey, it will be clear that Mr. Jagan Reddy is the only person whom the people of Andhra Pradesh can trust for their well-being and for the bright future of their children.,” said Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy

