‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ has enhanced officials’ accountability, says Chittoor Collector

May 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The responsibility and accountability of officials in matters of redressing people’s complaints has gone up with the introduction of the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme, Collector P.S. Girisha said.

The Collector, along with Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhara Rao, held a press conference at the Collectorate on Wednesday on the scheme.

“The State government, which is implementing public welfare schemes unlike anywhere else in the country, has formally launched another programme called ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’. The main objective of the programme is to resolve public complaints satisfactorily. It has increased accountability among the officials as it bears the name of the Chief Minister. The authorities have been instructed to pay utmost attention to complaints received via the 1902 toll-free number,” the Collector said.

Problems that cannot be resolved through applications can be addressed through the 1902 toll-free number. Specially appointed senior IAS officers will visit the district twice a month and monitor the implementation of this programme, he said.

A district audit team has been formed to implement this programme successfully, the Collector said.

The Collector said that 15,806 complaints have been received so far in Annamayya district through the programme, out of which 15,033 complaints have been resolved and 96 per cent have been provided quality and satisfactory solutions. The relevant details have been incorporated in the portal, he said.

Mr. Gangadhar Rao said people can call the toll-free number 1902 if they have any problems. “If there are any complaints related to the police department, complaints can be made to 1902. Every time a complaint is made, I will receive a notification on my mobile phone that the petition has been received. It has been made easy for the plaintiff to know which stage the grievance petition is in,” the SP said.

