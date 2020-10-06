‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’to be launched on Oct. 8

Punadipadu school in Kankipadu mandal getting spruced up for the event

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' programme at Punadipadu ZP High School in Kankipadu mandal of the district on October 8.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, MLA K. Parthasarathi, government programme coordinator T. Raghuram, Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu, and others visited the school and inspected arrangements on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Imtiaz, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach the school by 10.20 a.m. on Thursday and interact with the school students before launching the scheme.

Also, the Chief Minister will review the progress of Nadu-Nedu scheme in the State.

Mr. Imtiaz said that all the participants, including students, local public, elected representatives and others have to follow COVID guidelines and asked officials to make arrangements for the same.

Tight security

Mr. Srinivasulu said that tight security would be arranged at the venue and only those having pass issued by the government would be allowed to participate in the programme.

Under the scheme, the government will distribute Vidya Kanuka kits to all students of Classes I to X.

The kits will contain three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, one set of textbooks and notebooks and one school bag.

According to officials, uniforms are available for 2.82 lakh students in the district. Similarly, belts are available for 1.95 lakh students, bags for 2.77 lakh students, textbooks for 15.68 lakh students in Krishna district.

Meanwhile, under the Nadu-Nedu programme 1,153 of the total 3,105 schools in the district are being developed with ₹230 crore in the first phase.