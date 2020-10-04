Jagananna Vidya Kanuka postponed

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the educational scheme that envisages free distribution of kits to students in government schools, has been postponed to October 8 (Thursday).

In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations, T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the programme on Thursday, under which 42,34,322 students would receive school kits estimated to cost around ₹650 crore.

The kits would be given to students from classes 1 to 10 and they would include three pairs of uniform cloth, a set of textbooks and notebooks, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt and a school bag.

Mr. Vijay Kumar said the Vidya Kanuka scheme was part of the reforms ushered in by the government in the education sector. Free supply of school bag, uniforms, books and other paraphernalia was aimed at attracting school drop-outs into the school fold besides getting students interested in education, he added.