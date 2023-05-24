ADVERTISEMENT

Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme helping us pursue higher studies, say students

May 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NELLORE

Financial assistance of ₹34.36 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of the mothers of 37,485 students in Nellore district, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Collector M. Hari Narayanan at a meeting on the distribution of Jagannanna Vidya Deevana benefits to students, in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The beneficiaries of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on May 24 (Wednesday) thanked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing the quarterly benefits for students pursuing higher education.

A group of students said the total fee reimbursement scheme helped them pursue higher education. G. Bhanusri, a second-year Bachelor of Computer Application student, said that she was able to study at her dream college because of the fee reimbursement scheme.

V. Suchita, who is pursuing B.Sc. third year said, “I will complete the course because of the financial assistance extended by the government.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that financial assistance of ₹34.36 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of the mothers of 37,485 students in Nellore district.

“The government firmly believes that poverty should not be an impediment for students pursuing higher studies,” he said, adding that the previous TDP government had left an arrear of ₹1,778 crore under the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US