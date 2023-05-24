HamberMenu
Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme helping us pursue higher studies, say students

Financial assistance of ₹34.36 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of the mothers of 37,485 students in Nellore district, says Minister

May 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Collector M. Hari Narayanan at a meeting on the distribution of Jagannanna Vidya Deevana benefits to students, in Nellore on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Collector M. Hari Narayanan at a meeting on the distribution of Jagannanna Vidya Deevana benefits to students, in Nellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The beneficiaries of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on May 24 (Wednesday) thanked the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing the quarterly benefits for students pursuing higher education.

A group of students said the total fee reimbursement scheme helped them pursue higher education. G. Bhanusri, a second-year Bachelor of Computer Application student, said that she was able to study at her dream college because of the fee reimbursement scheme.

V. Suchita, who is pursuing B.Sc. third year said, “I will complete the course because of the financial assistance extended by the government.”

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that financial assistance of ₹34.36 crore had been credited to the bank accounts of the mothers of 37,485 students in Nellore district.

“The government firmly believes that poverty should not be an impediment for students pursuing higher studies,” he said, adding that the previous TDP government had left an arrear of ₹1,778 crore under the scheme.

