Jagananna township: last date for application extended to April 10

342 applications received so far for 1,272 plots being developed in 120 acres

Land levelling work being carried out at the site for Jagananna Smart Township at Kunuthuru in Anantapur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The last date for submission of applications for purchasing a developed plot at the Jagananna Smart Township at Kunuthuru on the outskirts of Dharmavaram town in Anantapur district has been extended yet again to April 10.

Only 342 applications have been received so far for 1,272 plots proposed to be developed in 120 acres by the Anantapuramu-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA).

At present, land levelling work is in progress at the site. Large boulders are being blasted to make space for the development of amenities, while the adjacent land is being levelled. Later, the development of roads, drains, laying of water pipelines and power lines will be undertaken, said the AHUDA officials.

Earlier, the AHUDA extended the date for drawing lots for allocation of plots from February 11 to March 11. It has been extended again to April 10. The State government intends to complete some basic work in the development of the colony before the specific plots are allocated to those who have paid money and the process of accepting applications will be stopped after April 10 for two months for the development work to progress.

The government proposes to sell 55 acres divided into 1,272 plots of four sizes after the development of the remaining land for common amenities. While 43 of 311 available plots of 150 square yards have been booked, 55 of 241 plots of 200 sq. yd. have also been booked. There are 364 plots of uneven size for which value has not been determined.