Jagananna Thodu scheme has not reached many beneficiaries: CITU

January 13, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

CITU leader Ch. Babu Rao interacting with petty traders near Besant Road in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was making tall claims on ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme, but the ground reality is diametrically opposite to it. 

The CPI(M), CITU and Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens Forum leaders visited the fish market area near Besant Road on Friday and interacted with the petty traders to understand the reach of the Jagananna Thodu scheme. 

Speaking to the media, CITU leader Ch. Babu Rao said that not even 5% of the petty traders had received the loans under the scheme. “The municipalities, however, are collecting crores of rupees as aaseellu (auction of markets). The Central government’s Mudra loans are also not in the reach of hawkers. In addition, the YSRCP leaders’ corruption is another burden for the street vendors,” he alleged.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the State government should  extend a financial assistance  of ₹10,000 to each petty trader. “A massive agitation will be launched if the demand is not conceded. Of the 3,000 petty traders in Governorpet area in the city, only 25 have got loan under Jagananna Thodu scheme. During the last three years, even one loan has not been not sanctioned. Identity cards are yet to be issued to the applicants. Interest has not been not waived off even as the loans were repaid,” he alleged. 

Old age and physically challenged pensions were cancelled for ‘silly reasons’, he added.

